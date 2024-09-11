Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $231,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

