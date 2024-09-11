Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $970,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

