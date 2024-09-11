Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $71,409,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADC opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

