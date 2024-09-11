Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $129,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.