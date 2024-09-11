Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

