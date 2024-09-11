Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

