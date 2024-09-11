Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $146.77 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $146,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.