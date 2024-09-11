Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,056 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.63% of Williams Companies worth $325,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

WMB stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

