BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BAE Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold”.

BAESY stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

