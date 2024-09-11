B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.64. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 9,556,382 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

