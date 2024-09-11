B. Riley Comments on Farmland Partners Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Farmland Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Farmland Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FPI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,619.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

