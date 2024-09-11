AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.19

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 82640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

AXA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AXA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.