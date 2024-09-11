AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 192333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,200. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

