Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 6%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 67,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 161,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

