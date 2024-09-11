Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.52 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and approximately $226.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $23.50 or 0.00041744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,278,765 coins and its circulating supply is 405,275,665 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

