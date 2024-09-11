AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,069.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,005.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

