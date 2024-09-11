AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.31. 9,567,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,965,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.