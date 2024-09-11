Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 62662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.10 ($0.86).
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of -0.11.
Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently -174.22%.
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrato Onsite Energy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.