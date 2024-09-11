Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 62662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.10 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

