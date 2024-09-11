Athena Investment Management Sells 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Athena Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

