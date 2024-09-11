Athena Investment Management Sells 61 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Athena Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,768,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.07.

McKesson stock opened at $505.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.91. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

