Athena Investment Management Sells 1,771 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Athena Investment Management cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

