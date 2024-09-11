Athena Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Athena Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.1% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 7,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 658,303 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

