Athena Investment Management Has $876,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Athena Investment Management reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $257.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

