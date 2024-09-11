Athena Investment Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

