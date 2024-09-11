AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $26.89. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 2,252,502 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

