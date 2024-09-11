Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.64 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.52 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,375,922 coins and its circulating supply is 183,375,508 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

