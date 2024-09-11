Arizona PSPRS Trust Acquires Shares of 126,074 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.