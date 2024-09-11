Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.09 and last traded at $320.66. Approximately 330,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,349,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,737,186. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $9,858,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,643,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

