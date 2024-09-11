Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 1,689 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60.
- On Monday, July 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average is $312.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $9,858,000. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
