Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.85 and its 200-day moving average is $312.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,737,186. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

