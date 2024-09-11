Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 2,122,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,717,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

