Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,231,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,754,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

