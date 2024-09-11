Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
