Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.