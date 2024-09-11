Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.14. 3,321,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,407,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $3,570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

