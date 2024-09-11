Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $218.50 and last traded at $218.56. Approximately 10,134,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 60,988,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

