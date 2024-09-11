Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00042198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

