Apax Global Alpha Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 0.1 %

APAX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145.80 ($1.91). 289,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,391. The firm has a market cap of £716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.16 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 12-month low of GBX 132.93 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apax Global Alpha

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £40,032 ($52,349.94). 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

