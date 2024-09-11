Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

Antero Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after buying an additional 59,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Antero Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Antero Resources by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 460,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

