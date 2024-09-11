Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,869,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $324.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.