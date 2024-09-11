Anson Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

