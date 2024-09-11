Anson Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,409 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

