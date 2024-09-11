Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $237.78 million and $8.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

