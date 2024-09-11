Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 71,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,103,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a market cap of £11.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

