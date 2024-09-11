Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.2% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

