Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $154.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

