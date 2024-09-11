Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.