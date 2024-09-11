Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

FNDX opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

