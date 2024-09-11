Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

