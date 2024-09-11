Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 818 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

